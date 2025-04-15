Bezos Cuts Final Ties to WA, Sells Seattle Home for Record $63 Million

Hunts Point, on the west side of Seattle surrounded by Lake Washington on three sides, is one of the wealthiest communities in the state.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos sells home for record price

It was just a matter of time before he did it. Architectural Digest is reporting Bezos sold his home in the area for a record home sale price of $63 million dollars.

Bezos relocated to Florida, in large part because of WA State's controversial, and many legal experts say, unconstitutional capital gains tax. The 9,420 square-foot home was bought in 2019 from a noted art collector and dealer, and features a two-story guest house, and a rooftop fireplace among its many amenities. Several business publications estimate he saved nearly a billion dollars in taxes by moving to Florida.

The concrete and steel structure features a lot of windows to let in light, which was necessary for the previous owner who wanted to display his art works.

Bezos' sale is said to be the biggest home sale price in state history. Hunts Point has about 446 residents, and is home to most of the state's most expensive homes. It's considered probably the wealthiest area in WA.

