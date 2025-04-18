Benton REA Gets Out of The Internet Business

Benton REA has announced it has sold its internet service provider wing to a Yakima company.

Benton REA began serving customers in 1937

Benton REA, who serves about 12,000 customers in rural areas of Benton, Yakima and Lewis Counties, began offering internet service in 1997.

Benton officials said this week they had sold the internet service to Yakima-based Advanced High Speed Internet for $110,000.

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, REA officials said the Yakima firm is much more able to provide for the needs of the 1,000 customers who were using Benton REA's PowerNET.

The move will also allow REA to free up bandwidth, which will help them enhance and improve their energy delivery capabilities and grow.

It appears Advanced will be taking over operations immediately.