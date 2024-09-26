Benton PUD Warns of Solar Scam, Claims to Be With Utility

The Benton PUD has issued a public warning about a solar contractor who is claiming to be working with the Utility District.

The door-to-door installer uses high-pressure tactics

In a statement from Benton PUD Manager of Communications and Customer Engagement Jenny Sparks, this door-to-door salesman is promising "free" energy audits as well as free solar panels.

This so-called rooftop installer claims to be working with the PUD, and utilizes high-pressure sales tactics to try to close the deal. Benton PUD says they are not part of any such program:

"As your Trusted Energy Partner Benton PUD DOES NOT:

Use employees or contractors to solicit door-to-door

Market or sell rooftop solar panels"

We encourage customers who are considering an investment in rooftop solar to contact our Solar Connections program by visiting our website at BentonPUD.org or by calling us at (509) 582-1234."

If such a person comes to your door, you can also call KPD or the City of Kennewick and advise them. All door-to-door vendors must have an official badge saying they have been cleared by the City.