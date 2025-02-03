Benton PUD Proposes First Rate Hike Since 2019

For the first time since 2019, the Benton PUD is proposing a rate hike for residential and other customers.

The PUD cited a number of reasons for the request.

For over 75 years, Benton PUD has provided electricity for about 57,000 customers in the county, in Richland, Kennewick, Finley and Prosser, and other areas.

Now, the utility is eyeing a rate increase. According to information released by Communications Manage Jenny Sparks, the PUD is going to propose a 5 percent increase effective April 1st. of this year.

Sparks says a variety of methods have been able to prevent any increases since 2019:

"Through prudent financial planning, including strategically using excess cash reserves and issuing municipal bonds periodically to fund our capital programs, we have been able to operate for over five years without implementing a retail rate increase (the Consumer Price Index has increased approximately 20% since 2019)."

However, the rising costs of materials, labor supply, and cost of power are the reasons for the rate hike. Benton PUD and other comparable utilities are affected by other rate hikes from larger providers around the Pacific Northwest. The Bonneville Power Administration, from whom Benton PUD receives its wholesale power, is proposing a 9.8 percent rate hike, and a 21 percent hike in transmission costs beginning in October.

For the average residential customer, this will raise the bill about $6 a month, the average residential Benton PUD bill is about $120 a month, other comparable utilities in the Pacific NW have average rates of about $136 per month.

A public meeting will be held Thursday, February 13th at 5:30 PM at the PUD auditorium at their facility on the corner of West 10th and Highway 395 in Kennewick.