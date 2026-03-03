Benton County Suspect Jailed On Imprisonment and Rape of 16-Year-Old Female

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released information about a suspect arrested in connection with an unlawful imprisonment and rape incident.

Oregon Law Enforcement Officials Contacted Benton County

Benton County Sergeant J. Gerry released information about an incident. February 28th, an Oregon law enforcement agency reached out to Benton County, and said a juvenile female teen was apparently taken against her will.

It was believed she was being held at a remote location in southern Benton County, not far from the Oregon border. Deputies went to the location, contacted individuals, and found the 16-year-old girl.

A Suspect Was Identified and Arrested

Officers were able to determine the suspect in the case was 25-year-old Alec Lepe, who was located Sunday March 1st. and arrested without incident. He's now in the Benton County Jail facing Unlawful Imprisonment and 3rd Degree Rape Charges.

The investigation is continuing.