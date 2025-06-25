Benton County Reveals Plans for Fairgrounds Arena Renovations

The plans are to renovate the rodeo arena, parking, and other areas.

Benton County begins major renovations at fairgrounds

For 75 years, the Benton County Fairgrounds have hosted the world-famous Horse Heaven Roundup and Rodeo, and numerous other events. The facility is also used by various horse and animal groups and clubs, from riders to barrel racing.

Now work has begun on much-needed revisions.

The County says parking will get $3 million in upgrades, followed by a $12 million improvement on McDaniel Arena, which will double the seating from 3,000 to 6,000 and upgrade restroom and other facilities.

However, the famous 'bridge' walkway that goes over the entrance will remain, as will the spectator area known as the "over the chutes" zone. The project will also preserve the historic mural on the outside of the structure.

Arena fairground remodel design (Courtesy of Benton County)

According to the County:

"The renovation is funded by county economic development dollars designated for projects that stimulate local economic growth. With year-round events, the facility highlights its development into a dynamic multi-purpose and entertainment destination."

The County invites residents to follow along with the progress, you can get updates by clicking here.