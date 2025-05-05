Benton Driver Reports Own Car Stolen After Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Benton County Deputies way it appears a drunken man dumped his car, then reported it stolen after being involved in a hit-and-run.

The suspect hit a pedestrian on Dallas Road

Late Friday night, the BCSO says a person who was walking along Dallas Road near Goose Gap Road was struck by the driver, who then fled the scene. The victim was not seriously hurt, but taken to an area hospital.

Around that same time, a report of a stolen vehicle came into Dispatch. Aided by a tip from a citizen who reported seeing a suspicious vehicle not far from their home, Deputies discovered the stolen car and hit-and-run car were the same.

Get our free mobile app

After tracking down the owner, he was heavily intoxicated and couldn't provide Officers with a reasonable explanation about the 'travels' of his car. It had been spotted at a nearby gas station prior to the incident. The man apparently left the gas station, then hit the pedestrian, then dumped his car and reported the theft.

The car was found on an irrigation canal road, not far from the incident and the suspect's own house.

He was arrested on charges of Vehicular Assault, Ht-And-Run, and False Reporting.

READ More: this was not the only recent hit-and-run in our area.