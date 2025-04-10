Benton Deputies Capture DV Suspect After Vandalism, Standoff
Benton County Deputies were able to capture a domestic violence suspect late Wednesday night following a standoff.
The suspect was caught in a back bedroom
Around 11:00 PM, Deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of 14th. Street in Benton City, about a domestic disturbance.
A man was using a baseball bat to destroy the bedroom and bathroom of his girlfriend's home. Deputies secured the area, but the man refused to exit, and continued to destroy property.
Tri-Citi SWAT Officers arrived at the location, and after securing a search warrant, they went in and seized the suspect, who was captured after he became "semi-cooperative" and was taken to the Benton County Jail.
He's now facing a charge of Malicious Mischief in the 3rd Degree – Domestic Violence.
