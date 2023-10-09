Benton Deputies Busy With Arson Threat, CPR Revival of Victim

(BCSO) (BCSO) loading...

Benton County Deputies were kept busy over the weekend with several cases.

Benton City man threatens to burn down home

Sunday evening, Deputies were dispatched to a home near Benton City where a man had threatened his mother by saying if he couldn't have his girlfriend live at the home, he would burn it down. The BCSO said a Spanish-speaking translator on the Department staff was able to help calm the situation, but the man was still arrested for the arson threat, and threats against his mother and brother.

Then Deputies assisted Kennewick Police, who were busy answering a separate significant disturbance call, by responding to a dispute outside of Applebee's Restaurant on Columbia Center Boulevard.

When the BCSO arrived, they found a man lying at the scene who was not breathing. Deputies were able to give him CPR and revive him, then administered more aid until EMS units arrived. The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No word if any arrests were made from the Applebee's incident.