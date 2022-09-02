Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More

Gun found on drug suspect (BCSO) Gun found on drug suspect (BCSO) loading...

Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off.

Seized fentanyl (BCSO) Seized fentanyl (BCSO) loading...

Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects

In the Reata area, K-9 Sable helped officers locate a burglary and car theft suspect, who was apprehended with the stolen car. Probably due to Sable's help, the suspect did not put up a fight.

Get our free mobile app

Then officers were able to apprehend a drug suspect as part of their emphasis patrols in the Tri-City Heights area. A number of stolen cars have been reported, as well as some drug activity.

Stolen car recovered (BCSO) Stolen car recovered (BCSO) loading...

Male suspect had over 200 grams of fentanyl

The male drug suspect was captured with over 200 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl in pill form, as well as a pistol, and he had left all his personal 'drug' papers in his drug box. All the evidence was seized, and now all the suspects captured are facing a variety of charges.