Benton County, Toppenish, Wapato, Sunnyside Get Building Retrofit Funds

Benton County and others get funds

$14.6 Million allocated by Department of Commerce

26 grants have been allocated, mostly to school districts, to reduce emissions and make certain buildings more efficient, and according to DOC, more comfortable.

The grants include money for Benton County, and school district buildings in Toppenish, Sunnyside and Wapato.

According to the DOC:

"The grants will fund retrofits for existing facilities and other energy-saving projects that lower operational costs. The Energy Efficiency Retrofits for Public Buildings Grants program was open to local governments, public higher education institutions, school districts, federally recognized tribal governments, and state agencies. Forty percent of the funding has been allocated for K-12 public school districts."

The initial news release did not specify which buildings in Benton County, or what school buildings in these three Districts would be modified.