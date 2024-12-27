Benton County Man Jailed, Accused of Strangling 60-Year-old Mom

A 27-year-old Benton County man is in jail following a violent assault on his mother Saturday into Sunday night.

The man is accused of strangling her with an extension chord

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a location near Benton City about the assault, the victim had been able to escape her home and a neighbor assisted her.

Reportedly the man refused to allow the woman to leave her home overnight, but she was able to get to the neighbor, who called authorities. When Deputies arrived at the scene, the man was not there, but he returned later in the day.

The BCSO says he barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit, but Officers obtained a search warrant, and the man was found in a makeshift tunnel underneath the home. He was arrested without incident, and according to the BCSO is facing a long list of charges, including:

"Assault 2 DV (by strangulation), Unlawful Imprisonment, Felony Threats, and Malicious Mischief for breaking the victims' phones."