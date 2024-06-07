Benton County Man Arrested on Multiple Child Porn Charges

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports a 27-year-old man is in custody facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography after a raid on his home.

Man was arrested after a search of home not far from Finley

Thursday, Mathew K. Bottoms was arrested after Deputies served a warrant at his home in the 214,000 block of E Pidcock Road Kennewick, less a mile northwest of Finley.

The investigation began via a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Information was obtained indicating a person who was downloading images of child porn, the investigation led to Bottoms being ID'd as the suspect.

According to the BCSO:

"Benton County Sheriff Detectives and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) in Richland executed the search warrant at Mr. Bottoms’s residence and took Mr. Bottoms into custody and seized evidence. Mr. Bottoms was booked into the Benton County Jail on four counts of Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree."

Get our free mobile app

The BCSO continues to investigate, and anyone who may have information or additional tips about this case, is urged to call BCSO DetectivesTara Marks (509) 735-6555 ext.3867 or Cameron Boehning at (509) 735-6555 ext.7201