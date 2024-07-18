Benton County Deputies Search for Kennewick Hit-And-Run Driver

Benton County Deputies continue to search for an errant hit-and-run driver from early Thursday morning.

Driver struck man out walking, then left scene

Around 3:53 AM, the BCSO says 18-year-old Keanu Ashby was out walking with his girlfriend in the 1600 block of East 3rd, Kennewick. The location is just east of the intersection of East 3rd and Chemical Drive.

A dark-colored sedan heading down the road struck Ashby, then continued without stopping towards Chemical Drive, or SR 397. He was taken to an area hospital with what the BCSO says were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information, or anyone who has area security cameras, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The BCSO did not say if the girl was also hit.