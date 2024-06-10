Benton County Deputies Recover $25K in Stolen Checks, Arrest Suspect

Benton County Deputies were kept busy over the weekend.

It began with the pursuit of a suspect wanted for escape from community custody

Deputy Perez was working a case of a suspect wh was wanted for escape from community custody, which is basically all facest of parole. The person must continue to report to a parole officer and adhere to all conditions of their release.

Deputy Perez spotted another wanted person and arrested them, and resumed his search. He was able to locate the wanted man who fled on foot. After about 30 minutes, he located the suspect and he was arrested without incident.

But as the Deputy was conducting a follow up search related to the case, he and other officers located dozens, if not more, of stolen checks that had been taken from one or more apartment complexes.--by breaking into mailboxes. The location of the apartment complex was not released.

According to the BCSO, the total of the stolen checks, added together, came to more than $25,000. The suspect is now in the Benton County Jail on a long list of charges.