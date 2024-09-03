Benton County Deputies Nab DUI Rollover Driver

Labor Day kept Benton County Deputies steadily busy as they described it. One of the calls could have been a lot worse.

The drunk driver rolls a vehicle into a ditch

Around 11 PM Labor Day night, Deputies responded to a call about an accident near the intersection of South Nine Road and SR 397, southwest of Finley, and just south of Kennewick.

When they arrived, they found this vehicle demolished after the driver had driven off the roadway, overcorrected, and then rolled his vehicle into the ditch.

The BCSO says the driver was intoxicated, but fortunately, he and his passenger only suffered minor injuries. Besides the DUI, the driver was also charged with driving while license suspended in the second-degree and an ignition interlock violation.