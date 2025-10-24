Thursday afternoon, Benton County Deputies arrested a woman related to drug activity, who chose to resist them instead of giving up.

Officers responded to a suspicous car report

Deputies went to the 100 block of Babs Avenue in Benton City and contacted a pair of people inside a car who were sleeping.

A man and woman were inside, and Officers saw clear evidence of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. At that time, the pair woke up, the woman began yelling and armed herself with a pair of pliers and began making threats against the Officers.

She asked the man for a knife, however, Deputies say he declined to give her one. She was arrested and booked on multiple charges, and because of the drug-related items in the car, it was towed to the impound for investigation following a search warrant.

No word if the male passenger was charged or released.