Beloved Tri-Cities ‘Goggle Dog’ Passes Away at Age 14

If you drove around the Tri-Cities, you often saw a large brown dog sticking his head out of his owner's sun roof, wearing a pair of aviator goggles, just enjoying life!

Jake the Goggle Dog passes at age 14

According to social media posts, including All About Tri-Cities and from his owner, perhaps the most famous dog in the Tri-Cities has passed.

Jake the Goggle Dog left his family overnight in his sleep 2 nights ago. He was 14 years old, and will be sorely missed.

His owners shared the news, and many people commented how they got a smile from him. Jake would stick his head out the sun roof, mouth open and with the goggles, he actually looked like he was smiling.

Jake the Goggle Dog (All About Tri-Cities Facebook--BobDowle)

You couldn't see him without letting out a chuckle. Hundreds of people have already offered comments on social media about how he also made them smile.