Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away

Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away

Famous K-9 Axel passes away. Became famous for his pursuits of fleeing suspects (KPD)

He retired in 2019 along with his handler, but K-9 Axel remained one of the favorite Kennewick Police K-9 officers. Now, one of the area's most famous "fur missiles" has crossed the Rainbow Bridge as many refer to the passing of a dog.

   Axel passes away last week.

The Kennewick Police Department announced over the weekend that Axel had passed away.  He and his handler, Officer Kohn, worked together for 8 years with the department. Kohn also retired that year, 2019 after 30 years with KPD, 22 of them as a K-9 officer.

Axel was credited with 250 arrests, being considered directly responsible for locating, bringing down, or otherwise apprehending the suspects.

Officer Kohn previously worked with two other dogs, K-9 Deke and K-9 Vigo.

 Different dogs have different roles with Police

Some K-9s have special tasks, such as drug locating, others combine drug locating with pursuit, etc.

Get our free mobile app

Axel became a famous (and a citizen) favorite because he was mostly used for chasing down and apprehending uncooperative suspects. He was the epitome of why many K-9s are called "fur missiles."

He will be greatly missed.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Kennewick, k-9
Categories: Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA