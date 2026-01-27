Beaverton, OR Council Wants Local Cops to ‘Pull Over’ ICE Agents

ICE and Customs and Border Patrol do not perform the same duties as local Police or Sheriff's, but when it comes to immigration and Federal law enforcement, they have the upper hand.

Local Authorities Cannot Interfere with ICE But Beaverton Wants To

In perhaps one of the most blatant and glaring examples of local officials not understanding how the Federal government works vs. local, Beaverton Oregon's City Council is considering mandates that are illegal.

The Council discussed expanding the state's Sanctuary Promise Act by requiring Police to pull over ICE Officers to "prove" their identity. City Officials claim they've already cited agents for allegedly violating city codes, but it's a moot point.

Any activity performed by ICE or CBP as part of their Federal duties takes precedence over any local laws. While law enforcement can refuse to cooperate with ICE, or observe their activities, Federal law prevents them from interfering.

If an ICE agent or agents are breaking speed limit laws, or other blatant violations they can be stopped, but otherwise local law enforcement cannot attempt in any way to interfere with their duties. Many experts agree having Police try to pull over ICE agents to determine their identity would be illegal, and open up a community to Federal legal action or more punitive activities.

Beaverton is also working to require all city workers to be trained on how to report ICE activity.