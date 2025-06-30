CA Bears Break Into Mountain Cabin, Raid Refrigerator [VIDEO]

A hilarious video shows the ingenuity of bears, 2 of them in California

2 bears break into cabin and raid the fridge

You can almost hear "I'm smarter than the average bear!" uttered by Yogi Bear, and his sidekick Boo Boo from the Hanna Barbera cartoon.

News 4 in California has released a video taken from surveillance footage in the Tahoe Key, showing a pair of bears who break in to a vacant cabin, and then go for the fridge. One was an adult, the other a cub.

The video shows the adult bear knocking the lock off the door, then the bears amble inside and go right for the fridge. The fully furnished cabin was not being used at the time of the break-in last week.

Get our free mobile app

It makes you wonder just how smart bears are. People say pigs are the 'smartest' animals, but bears would have to be a close 2nd. The bear obviously had previous experience trying to break into buildings, and then went straight to the fridge.

NEWS 4 says in 2024, a person shared a video on YouTube of a bear breaking into a cabin and then going after jar of jelly in the fridge. That bear also seemed to know exactly what it was looking for.

No charges were filed against the bears in the incident. Below is part of the security footage of the event.

