You probably know apples are a favorite source of food for bears, which is why they never have to go to the doctor--ok, we will stop.

But, apples and other stray fruit draw bears into rural communities and can create confrontations that can be dangerous.

Pend Oreille County Holding a Combo Bear Spray and Apple Press Event

Bears have always been present in many northern rural communities in WA state, but over the years, have become more bold, and come closer to human households.

The WA Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with the Kalispell Tribe and the Pend Oreille County Library District are teaming up October 3rd for a bear spray target practice event.

Bring Apples, They'll Press Them into Cider for Free

WDFW says citizens need to be "Bear Smart" and this event will teach citizens the proper types of bear spray to carry, and most importantly, how to properly use it in case they are confronted by one of these large animals.

getty getty

The event will be at the Usk, WA Community Hall. Usk is a small town about 16 miles Northwest of Newport--which is the county seat. Newport is north of Spokane.

Cider Press Will Help remove Apples

Event organizers will teach citizens about bear habits, how to safeguard their property, and are encouraged to bring any apples they have on the property (still on trees or newly fallen and still in good condition) and they will be pressed into cider.

This will remove a favorite source of bear food, and give citizens a nice fall drink.

To sign up to attend the even and for more information, click here.