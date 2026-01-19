Benton County Deputy’s Engine Growls to Life in Pursuit of 100 MPH Suspect [VIDEO]

If you ever wondered what's under the hood of a typical Law Enforcement patrol car, here's a glimpse. It sounds like a NASCAR Cup or Xfinity Car. Watch the video with volume up.

Deputy Murillo of the Benton County Sheriff's Office was one of several Officers who teamed up to finally get a reckless Mustang-driving suspect off Tri-City streets.

Get our free mobile app

Late Sunday night, the Deputy attempted a traffic stop on Clearwater because the black Ford Mustang he was following had no rear license plate. However, the chase was abruptly terminated because the driver accelerated to speeds estimated to be at or over 100 MPH, and safety became a concern.

The Rogue Driver Was 'Done In' by WSP

A shor time later, the WSP called for an assist with a black Mustang they had spike stripped near the CBC campus. It turned out to be the same vehicle initially pursued by the BCSO and KPD.

The driver, identified as Isahiah Kosgei, had a previous outstanding warrant out of Pasco for a similar offense and a suspended driver's license. The 'legal' plates for the vehicle were found inside, but not displayed. The BCSO says this is not the first time Kosegei has been pursued, and given his behavior prior to his arrest, Officers said it was clear he had no intention of stopping for LE at any time.

His car was towed, the investigation continues.