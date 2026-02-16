Benton County Republican Party Warns of Scam Using Chairman’s Email

The attempts by scammers and fraud artists seems to know no bounds.

Fraud Emails Being Sent on 'behalf' of Benton County Republicans

The Benton County Republican Party Executive Committee released information on Friday (2-13) saying they've received numerous reports of emails being sent to citizens on behalf of their Committee Chairman.

Official emails from the BCRP use the email: @BCRPWA.COM

According to the BCRP:

"Signs to watch for in these, and any other suspicious emails include requests to keep the correspondence confidential, urgent requests to pay using gift cards, crypto-currency, slight misspellings in the sender's email, or through the message."

Make sure you don't click on any links, or other information included in the email.

And, of course, please report to the BCRP, and law enforcement.