For at least 40 years, Tri-City consumers patronized a popular candy and party supply store, which for the last few years was located on North Edison Street. Now, the original owner-founder has passed.

Baum's Closed in 2024, Founder Passed in early February

Kathryn Baumgarten and her husband moved to the Tri-Cities in 1978, according to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business. She and her late husband founded what was jokingly referred to as her "expensive hobby" but turned into a very successful business.

Get our free mobile app

Baum's was known for its signature chocolate and candy shop, and established a large clientel.

Baumgarten retired in 2008, but the new owners carried on her tradition, using her recipies until they closed for good in 2024 at their most recent location at 513 North Edison. It became a community thrift store in 2025.

After just the candy and chocolates, Baum's expanded to include party supplies and even holiday costumes.

The TCAJOB says Einan's Funeral Home reported her death on February 5th of this year. A memorial service will take place February 21st at 11 AM at the Richland Lutheran Church.