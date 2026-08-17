Many concerts take place at the Gorge at George with minimal arrests and issues, but others do not.

Dealer Arrested After Drug Death at Gorge Concert Sunday (August 16)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and the INET (Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team) combed the concert venue after a man died Sunday evening from drugs.

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The GCSO says they were alerted by some concert goers, who said their male friend had purchased drugs from another person at the Bass Canyon Festival. The victim became ill, and later died at the Gorge's medical facility.

The investigation, involving multiple agencies including Yakima, DEA, Homeland Security, Grant County and more, quickly led to the location and arrest of 28-year-old Quincy R. Travers. According to the GCSO:

"...investigators arrested Travers on suspicion of one count of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — one count each involving cocaine, ketamine and MDMA allegedly found in Travers’ possession."

Certain Musical Genres Have Had Fatalities Occur at Gorge Shows

While the Grant County Sheriff's Office and other LE Agencies are very present at all Gorge events, anti-drug security has been increased significantly at certain shows, due to some deaths over the years.

In 2013, a 21-year-old WSU student died from a Molly/MDNA Overdose during the Paradiso Festival. 2 years later, a 22-year-old Paradiso attendee died from similar issues.

And now, this most recent death during the Bass Canyon festival. Beyond Wonderland is another genre where over the years, numerous arrests and quantities of drugs have been seized as well.

Sting Operations are Even Run at Certain Festivals

Numerous media reports have indicated law enforcement runs numerous drug sting operations at certain music shows at the Gorge, and have done so for a number of years. Since 2010, six people have died, four from drugs, 2 in a random shooting, at Gorge events.