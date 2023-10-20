Basement Fire Heavily Damages Walla Walla Home Thursday Night

Home damaged in WW fire (google street view) Home damaged in WW fire (google street view) loading...

Everyone in the home was able to safely evacuate, but the cause of the fire is still unknown. This image of the home is from an earlier date.

Fire torches basement of Walla Walla Home

Just after 5 PM Thursday evening, fire crews were called to a home at 715 Hobson Street, for a report of a fire.

City of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 crews arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming out of the back of the home from the basement.

A reporting party told dispatchers during the call a lot of smoke was coming up through the home from below. By the time fire crews arrived, all the occupants had safely escaped. After a quick search to ensure no one else was inside fire crews had the fire under control by 5:13 PM.

Investigators have not said what triggered the blaze, which was confined to the basement. However, the rest of the home did sustain smoke damage. Initial estimates of the damage are at $135,000. Officials did not say if the home was totaled.

The Red Cross is helping the family, the damage was enough to displace them from the home.