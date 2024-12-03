Barricaded Rape-Assault Suspect Captured in Pierce County

After a brief pursuit and the suspect barricading themselves inside a home, a wanted rape and assault suspect is in custody.

The suspect fled from a traffic stop

Monday, a Pierce County Deputy spotted a vehicle with a suspect driving who was wanted for a prior rape and assault incident in the county.

But after attempting a traffic stop, the suspect led Officers on a brief chase, ending in a dead-end cul-de-sac in Graham, WA. The suspect, who had a female with him in the vehicle, refused to exit the home. The suspect, according to Officers, apparently had prior run-ins with law enforcement and was known to be armed.

The Pierce County SWAT Team surrounded the home, and as Officers were getting ready to breach, the suspect opened the door and gave up.

The man was arrested, as was his female companion, she was jailed on charges of attempting to drive him away to help him escape.

They're now both in the Pierce County Jail.