Bar Shooting Suspect Captured Northwest of Spokane

area of shooting (google street view)

A man who threatened others with a handgun north of Spokane on Sunday is now in the Spokane County jail, after a shot hit a woman in the leg.

  The man pulled a gun during an argument

Early Sunday morning,  Spokane County Deputies were called to the Whiskey Glasses Bar in Chattaroy, a small community about 20 miles north of Spokane. When they arrived they found a woman who had a gunshot wound to her leg.

 

Chattaroy Bar (google street view)
According to witnesses, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Skyler M. Jones, was arguing with some other patrons and it moved out to the parking lot. Jones pulled a handgun and reportedly asked the others if they "wanted to get shot?"  He then fired into the ground.

Almost immediately the woman said she felt a sharp pain in her lower leg and realized she'd been hit. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Jones fled the scene in a pickup, but Monday evening was located by Spokane Tribal Police near Fruitland, a small unincorporated area about 73 miles northwest of Spokane.

He was, as of Monday night, awaiting extradition to the Spokane County Jail.

