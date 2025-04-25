Bangladesh Murderer, Iranian, Captured by CBP US Northern Border

Thanks to increased surveillance and alert citizens, a pair of illegals are in US Custody.

Man wanted for murder caught near Buffalo

This last week, US Customs and Border Patrol Agents encountered a man from Bangladesh at the US Border Crossing at Buffalo New York, and also captured an Iranian man using a paddleboard on a US river after he crossed illegally.

Agents were performing a secondary check on 57-year-old Md-Jamilur Rahman, a citizen of Bangladesh, after it was learned he was denied access into Canada.

A check on his papers revealed he'd not mentioned on his Visa application or anywhere else he was wanted for a 2004 murder in his native country. He is being charged with committing attempted fraud to gain entry, and is now in the process of being extradited to Bangladesh to face the murder charge.

Agents were also alerted by citizens who saw a young man suspiciously carrying and using a paddleboard on the US side of the St. Clair River in the CBP Detroit sector.

Agents say people on the US side who are carrying or transporting boats or other non-motorized watercraft are often stopped and questioned, because illegals use them to cross from Canada. The 18-year-old Iranian man was detained and sent back over the border to Canada to the custody of Canadian border officials.