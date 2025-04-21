Ban on ‘Dangerous, Risky’ Gain-Of-Function Research Ban Could Come in 3 Weeks

A source at the National Security Council says a ban on what's considered risky or dangerous gain-of-function research could happen as soon as May 6th.

Ban would significantly restrict risky research with dangerous viruses

The ban, which would be signed by President Trump, according to the Daily Caller, would ban the following:

",,,research amplifying the infectivity or pathogenicity of any virulent and replicable pathogen, according to the source, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the anticipated executive action."

It remains to be seen what punishments or citations violators would face. The project is being led by the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy Chair Gerald Parker.

A previous version of this 'ban' from the Biden Administration would have demanded more rigorous inspection, oversight and control, but not nearly as much as the Trump order. Trump Administration officials said given the lack of oversight by the NIH (National Institutes of Health) any such research would have to meet prior approval.