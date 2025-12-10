How Much Stopping Distance Needed For Bad Road Conditions?

Much of Eastern WA is getting rain, but before long it will be snowy, icy and you need to drive carefully.

How much distance is needed to stop safely?

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office has shared a useful chart designed to help drivers know how much distance they need to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The chart is based a vehicle traveling 35 MPH. At that speed, on dry roads, you should allow at least 60 to 100 feet, stay back that far behind the car in front of you. For wet conditions, 120 feet. For snow, 180 feet or more.

For icy roads, that stopping distance is much longer, at least 600 feet. We've all had times when we go to hit the brakes and we just slide, sometimes sideways. Here's the chart:

KCSO facebook KCSO facebook loading...

In addition, the US Department of Transportation suggests following distances of at least 3 seconds behind the vehicle in front of you on dry roads, stretching to at least 4 in wet, and for snowy or icy roads, at least 6-7 seconds or more.

Drive carefully, and don't jam the brakes. If you are following safely, you won't have to most of the time.