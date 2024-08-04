August Begins With Fires Still Consuming OR, Hot, Dry Windy Weather

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

August has arrived, with little to no relief in sight for Oregon wildfires.

Fires continue to consumer acreage

According to news and weather reporter Heather Roberts (of radionewsheather.com)

"The U-S Forest Service is carefully watching weather conditions, as hundreds of thousands of acres burn in the Pacific Northwest.

Ed Hiatt, assistant fire director for the region, says August is starting out hot, dry and windy, with a strong chance of dry lightning.

Some fires received a little rain this past week, but most incidents east of the Cascades saw little to no moisture.

Lightning is most likely in far southern Oregon … expanding Sunday into almost all of central and eastern Oregon and up into central Washington.

The State Fire Marshal is mobilizing teams to the Telephone Fire, burning 12 miles northeast of Burns, after the Governor declared a conflagration.

It started from lightning July 22nd and as of Thursday (Aug 1) is estimated at nearly 39-thousand acres and 23-percent contained … it now threatens almost 300 homes."

Weather updates show some relief from triple-digit temperatures, but over the next week virtually no precipitation for central and eastern Oregon.