August 19-23 is National Farming Safety Week

August 19th through 23rd is National Farm Safety Week.

The National Grain Feed Association plans to observe it

The NGFA has a series of informational materials and other events planned for the week, to call attention to ways to make farming safer.

It is one of the more dangerous occupations in the US. The NGFA is a national trade association that represents over 8,000 facilities in the grain feed and processing industry. According to information shared by way of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, the NGFA's VP of Safety, Jess Mccluer, has a lot to share that week:

“We're going to be sharing some new safety training videos focused on shuttle loading and rail safety, bin sight entanglement hazards that are specifically designed to be easily watched in a couple of minutes and are based on the NGFA safety tip sheets that are available on ngfa.org, forward slash safety. In addition, there's going to be a live webinar with People Smart Consulting on employee onboarding that will be on August 20. And we're also going to be recording a video presentation with M and M Specialty Services on grain bin entry and grain quality management.”

To find out more about National Farm Safety Week, click here.