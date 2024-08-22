Audit–WA State Computer Upgrade Behind Schedule, No Backup Plan

As far back as 2014, WA State officials and computer experts were saying the state needed to upgrade its computer systems used for all financial transactions, involving over 100 state agencies.

Now, nearly ten years later, a WA State Audit shows the project is behind, and facing potential delays. The report was done by the WA State Auditor's Office.

WA State Audit also faults a lack of a contingency plan

One Washington is the entity or office created within the Office of Financial Management, to oversee the state's transition from 1960s-based technology to a cloud-based system for finance, procurement, budget, HR, and payroll processes.

Four years ago, money began to be given to One Washington to oversee the project, but officials say it's lagging behind.

WA State chose a program they say is used by many Fortune 500 companies called Workday. One of the biggest tasks is the upgrading of the state's Agency Financial Reporting System, or AFRS, the upgrade is already 3 years behind schedule. AFRS is the state's central accounting system hub.

According to The Center Square:

"The launch of Workday is still scheduled for July 1, 2025, but according to the audit, delays in the system design have put critical testing and end-user training at risk."

There are concerns about having to train workers and continue upgrades during the end-of-year busy season for state agencies who are preparing budgets and other financial related requirements. But Officials say they are confident it will work.

According to the report, by way of The Center Square, there's another glaring issue:

"The report found: One Washington and OFM have not yet finalized contingency plans for project failure or severe complications. Until One Washington finalizes its contingency plans and its criteria for making a go/no-go decision, this area remains a project risk that could affect the state’s financial reporting accuracy."

Officials with the State Auditor's Office, said One Washington officials say they are developing such a plan, it would likely mean running on their existing systems until the new Workday is ready.

The audit did not address any potential cost overruns, the upgrade is already said to be costing taxpayers about 465 million dollars.