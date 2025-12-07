Suspects Ram Truck Through Store, Drag ATM Across Parking Lot [VIDEO]

(Video courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

A group of would-be ATM thieves ended up failing miserably trying to steal an ATM in a bold smash and dash Wednesday December 3rd.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports around 3 AM they responded to alarms and calls about a truck that rammed backward into a Walgreen's store in University Place.

Officers were told by witnesses the truck was seen dragging an ATM behind it, but the chain broke and the truck sped away without it. The truck had rammed open the doors, then the suspects wrapped a chain around the box. It broke, then they reattached it and drove off.

The original truck, reported as having been stolen, was recovered later but empty. A second truck was reported in the area where the ATM was left, the suspects attempted to recover it, but sped off and got away.

Deputies continue the search, The damage to the store was extensive.

The video shows multiple view of the carnage.