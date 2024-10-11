ATF, Others Offering $10K Reward in Huge Hermiston Gun Theft

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) they are offering a $5,000 reward, and it's being matched by another group.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation has matched the reward

The NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry, they and ATF are offering the combined $10K reward for leads leading to the apprehension of the suspect(s) who stole 20 firearms from a Hermiston business.

(ATF) (ATF) loading...

August 16th. the person pictured in these surveillance images, and possibly others, broke into the Ace Jewelry and Loan in Hermiston and took the firearms.

According to Seattle ATF Special Field Agent Jonathan E. Blais:

"These firearms are most likely still in the Umatilla County or Tri-City area, the sooner these firearms are recovered and the burglar or burglars are brought to justice, the safer the community will be."

The suspect captured on video is a white male, wearing blue pants, a black "Dickies" hoodie, a possible suspect vehicle was said to be a smaller, dark-colored passenger car with silver wheels.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who may have leads can report them to ATF by calling 1-866-ATF-TIPS or ATFTips@atf.gov.

Federal officials did not provide a breakdown of what specific types of firearms were taken.