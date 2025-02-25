At Least 11 Grant County Roads Washed out From Rain, Snow Melt

Following the torrential rain earlier this week, along with warm temps and snow melt, a number of county roads in Grant County are washed out in places.

The washouts are considered dangerous and undriveable

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released a list of the roads, and where the interruptions are. Several are northwest of Moses Lake, some just north, or east, some near Warden. The list includes:

"Road S-NE between Road 10.5-NE and Road 12-NE

Road T-NE between Road 10-NE and Road 11-NE

Road 11-NE between Road S-NE and Road V-NE

Road 12-NE between Road S-NE and Road V-NE

Road 10-NE between Road V-NE and Road W-NE

Road V-NE between Road 6-NE and Road 9-NE

Road U-NE between Road 4-NE and Road 5-NE

Road 5-NE between Road U-NE and Road W-NE

Road 6-NE between Road S-NE and Road U-NE

Road V-NE between Road 1-NE and Road 2-NE

Road 8-NE between Road S-NE and Road U-NE"

The list, which comes from Grant County Public Works, did not specify when repairs will be able to begin, but probably not until conditions dry up a little bit.

Officials said the washouts are clearly marked with barricades.