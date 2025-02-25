At Least 11 Grant County Roads Washed out From Rain, Snow Melt
Following the torrential rain earlier this week, along with warm temps and snow melt, a number of county roads in Grant County are washed out in places.
The washouts are considered dangerous and undriveable
The Grant County Sheriff's Office released a list of the roads, and where the interruptions are. Several are northwest of Moses Lake, some just north, or east, some near Warden. The list includes:
"Road S-NE between Road 10.5-NE and Road 12-NE
Road T-NE between Road 10-NE and Road 11-NE
Road 11-NE between Road S-NE and Road V-NE
Road 12-NE between Road S-NE and Road V-NE
Road 10-NE between Road V-NE and Road W-NE
Road V-NE between Road 6-NE and Road 9-NE
Road U-NE between Road 4-NE and Road 5-NE
Road 5-NE between Road U-NE and Road W-NE
Road 6-NE between Road S-NE and Road U-NE
Road V-NE between Road 1-NE and Road 2-NE
Road 8-NE between Road S-NE and Road U-NE"
The list, which comes from Grant County Public Works, did not specify when repairs will be able to begin, but probably not until conditions dry up a little bit.
Get our free mobile app
Officials said the washouts are clearly marked with barricades.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF