Assault, Vandalism Suspect Sought in West Richland

West Richland Police are seeking to locate this man, in connection with some incidents on Friday, June 28th

Man sought in connection with alleged assaulted people

WRPD says they are looking to locate this man, in connection with a pair of assaults that occurred near the Islamic Center in West Richland.

He also was reportedly seen damaging property in that area as well. However, WRPD says he left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

No other details were released. Anyone who has information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.