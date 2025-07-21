Officers Say Suspect Likely Used Meth Prior to Prosser Assault

Benton County Deputies believe the assault suspect likely used drugs before this incident.

Assault suspect tries to break into home

Deputies were called to a home on North Wilgus Road near Prosser Sunday afternoon after getting a call about a violent man with a knife.

Officers said two men were outside the residence when one of them began to aggressively pursue the other, armed with a knife.

The victim was able to retreat into the home, and lock the doors. The suspect continued to walk around the property trying windows and other doors, attempting to get in.

When Officers arrived, the man did not resist and was captured without incident. During the preliminary investigation, Deputies learned the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Santiago Garcida-Santos, had apparently used Meth.

He was jailed on the incident charges, as well as previous outstanding warrants, and now he's in the Benton County Jail.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

