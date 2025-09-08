Richland, Pasco Police Team to Locate 5 Kidnapped Children, Arrest DV Suspect

Late Monday afternoon, Richland and Pasco Police teamed up to locate a kidnapping and assault suspect.

The man assaulted a person with a baseball bat

Around 4:30 PM Richland Officers were sent to a home in the 2600 block of Jason Loop about an assault and a kidnapping that triggered an Amber Alert.

Police said the suspect was the father of four children in the home, forced his way in with a bat, and then assaulted one of the people inside. The man then took his four children and another child with whom he had no connection, and left in his vehicle.

Because he had no legal right to do so, it triggered the Alert. Officers were able to utilize information to determine the father's place of work is the new Dairygold plant north of Pasco.

Get our free mobile app

All five of the children were located in the vehicle which was left running while he was inside. The suspect, 37-year-old Juan Daniel Salas, was located inside and arrested without incident. According to RPD, he's now facing a slew of charges:

"kidnapping, assault, burglary, and domestic violence."

Richland Police thanked Pasco for their assistance and teamwork.