Unruly Arsonist Tasered After Death Threats Near Othello

Adams County Deputies were busy last Thursday afternoon with death threats and an arsonist.

Suspect Set A Fire and More

Around 1:35 PM February 26th. Deputies responded to a location in the 2100 block of W. Moon Road. just Southwest of Othello.

Get our free mobile app

They found a sizeable fire had been set in a pile of junk and debris, and a suspect was nearby. He was identified as 44-year-old Javier Corona-Sanchez, who refused to follow commands. The fire is circled in red in the image provided by the ACSO.

After resisting, he was tasered and arrested. No reports of any injuries or damage from the incident, but Sanchez is facing not only felony arson charges, but also felony death threat counts as well.

Another WA State Arson was Directed at Law Enforcement

Monday, February 23rd. a Lyle, WA man (Klickitat County) was arrested after he doused a Deputy's barn in gas, and it exploded in flames. The Officer had returned home with his family and smelled the gas.

The suspect then tried to ram Officer's patrol cars that were blocking his driveway when a search warrant was being served. The man lived not far from the Officer.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. To read more about that bizarre story, click here.

Recent Moses Lake Robbery and Arson Suspect Captured

In Grant County, a man was also captured in connection with several burglaries, and setting a stolen vehicle on fire. The man swiped a company vehicle from Coulee City, which he set on fire just outside of Moses Lake. The suspect was located in Odessa, in the northeastern portion of the county.