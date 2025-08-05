‘Serial’ Arsonist Busted for Spokane County Trail Fire

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Spokane County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports a woman arrested for setting fires near the Centennial Trail has a previous arson conviction.

The woman was arrested with evidence in her purse

Saturday late morning, a woman was located and arrested for her role in a few fires.

Around 7 AM, Spokane County and Valley Deputies responded to East Dalton Ave. and North Woodruff for a brush fire near the Spokane River. The flames were quickly put out, and investigations began.

Then around 11:50 AM another brush fire was reported near Coyote Rock Drive by the Spokane Centennial trail. Witnesses told Deputies they spotted a suspicious woman near the earlier fire, and the search was on.

Later in the day Deputies located and contacted 44-year-old Sara M. Beal, who was seen walking quickly away from the fire locations.

After questioning, Officers leaned she was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor but it was not related to the fires. She was searched and according to Deputies they found suspicious items in her purse:

"...a large amount of pillow-type filling, which had grass/branches/leaves in it, a large box of matches, more branches and sticks, a camo jacket, and a can of flammable hair spray."

Fire investigators said the blazes were started with accelerants similar to the items in Beal's purse. She was arrested and charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Arson.

Turns out, she also had a previous 2nd. Degree Arson conviction from September 2023 when she set a car on fire near the Barker Centennial Trailhead.