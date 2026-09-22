Moses Lake Police responded to a trailer fire Sunday afternoon, and found some strange circumstances.

Woman Set Fire to Trailer, With Her and Daughter Inside

Moses Lake Police didn't give the location of the incident, but said they and City of Moses Lake Fire Crews responded to the blaze.

At the scene, they learned the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kristen Stepper, had set the trailer on fire while she and her daughter were inside and it was done due to a family dispute.

The Woman and Her Daughter Had Their Hair Burned

Police said Stepper and her four-year-old daughter both sustained a some burns, they were not life-threatening, but their hair was almost all burned off. Near the fire scene, investigators found a gas can and other evidence, enough to charge her with arson.

Stepper is also facing reckless endangerment charges, for her putting her daughter in jeopardy. She's in the Grant County Jail, and her child was taken to Child Protective Services.

The investigation continues.