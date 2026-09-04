Thanks to determined investigating, Kennewick Police made two arrests related to a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Kennewick Man Fatally Shot Around 3 AM

Police were called to the location of 8th Ave. and Fir Street about two men found injured outside a home. One had been shot in the neck, the other in the leg. One victim, identified as Samuel Carpenter, died from his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Then Thursday, around 1:15 PM, KPD and SWAT surrounded a home at the corner of South Yelm St. and West Kennewick Ave. Officers searched and arrested 47-year-old Louis Lemos on charges of 1st. Degree Murder and 1st. Degree Assault.

KPD Facebook---media image KPD Facebook---media image

Lemos is circled in yellow in this KPD provided image in upper left, KPD and SWAT Officers also circled in yellow in lower right.

An Accomplice Was Also Taken Into Custody

46-year-old Natalie Fuentes Alvarado was also arrested, for rendering criminal assistance. During the search, Kennewick Police found items Officers said "were related to" the original incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details have been released, the second victim who was shot in the leg was said to have non-life threatening injuries.