Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August

The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody.

Shooting left man injured near Butte and Owen

We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.

Officers found a wounded man at the location, he was transported to an area hospital. Few other details were released at the time.

However, Wednesday, September 7th, Pasco PD said a 15-year-old juvenile male suspect has been apprehended as the shooter, he was arrested with help from US Marshals. Police updated the victim's condition saying he was severely wounded but survived the incident and is recuperating.

The youth has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center facing 1st Degree Assault Charges. No other information has been released.