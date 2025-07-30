Othello DV Stabbing Sends Female Victim to A Hospital

Not only did the man stab the woman, but he stole her car when he fled the scene.

Tuesday evening stabbing sends woman to Othello Hospital

Around 7:23 PM, Adams County Deputies and Othello Police responded to a home inthe 7000 block of South Thacker Road, just southwest of Othello, about a domestic violence incident.

Officers found a female victim had been stabbed, she was taken to Othello Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Gilberto Valdovinos-Medina, not only fled the scene but in doing so he stole the victim's car doing it.

With help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Police he was found hiding in a residence in Moses Lake, where he was arrested without incident.

Medina is now in the Adams County jail facing multiple charges including 1st Degree Felony Harrasment, Domestic Violence and Robbery charges.