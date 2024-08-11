Armed Threat Suspect Apprehended Near George, WA After Standoff

Grant County weapons threat (GCSO) Grant County weapons threat (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office plans to release more information Monday afternoon

Suspect apprehended after barricading self in vehicle

The GCSO responded to a call Saturday afternoon in George, WA about a male suspect in a vehicle who allegedly pointed a firearm at 2 people.

A short time later, Deputies located the vehicle near a resident south of George, but the suspect refused to exit the vehicle, after barricading themselves inside.

Finally, around 7:20 PM, Officers said the suspect was in custody and was being treated for exposure to a delayed pepper ball weapon. Pepper balls are non-lethal devices used to subdue suspects. They break apart on impact with hard objects, spreading a wide radius of pepper spray.

No other information was released, more is expected on this incident Monday or later this week.