Armed Kennewick Rite Aid Theft Suspect Fights with Police, Finally Subdued

Rite Aid (Townsquare media image) Rite Aid (Townsquare media image) loading...

A theft suspect is facing multiple charges after a Friday night altercation.

Suspect fought with Officers

Around 10:32 PM Friday night August 3rd, Kennewick Police were called to the Rite Aid store at 101 North Ely about a report of a theft in progress.

When Officers arrived, they located the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Austin R. Satterwhite.

Get our free mobile app

When confronted about the theft, Satterwhite chose to attempt to fight with the Offices but was quickly subdued. During the incident and investigation, Police found Satterwhite had a firearm on him, and he also had as outstanding warrants. As a convicted felon, he's not allowed to possess firearms.

He is now in the Benton County jail on the multiple felony charges.