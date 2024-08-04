Armed Kennewick Rite Aid Theft Suspect Fights with Police, Finally Subdued
A theft suspect is facing multiple charges after a Friday night altercation.
Suspect fought with Officers
Around 10:32 PM Friday night August 3rd, Kennewick Police were called to the Rite Aid store at 101 North Ely about a report of a theft in progress.
When Officers arrived, they located the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Austin R. Satterwhite.
Get our free mobile app
When confronted about the theft, Satterwhite chose to attempt to fight with the Offices but was quickly subdued. During the incident and investigation, Police found Satterwhite had a firearm on him, and he also had as outstanding warrants. As a convicted felon, he's not allowed to possess firearms.
He is now in the Benton County jail on the multiple felony charges.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)