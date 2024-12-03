Armed Kennewick Car Prowler Captured Inside Vehicle

Kennewick Police apprehended an armed car prowler early Sunday morning, but the suspect was anything but cooperative.

The suspect tossed a firearm under a nearby car

Early Sunday morning, Police responded to an area near the 300 block of East 8th Place after getting a call from a witness about a car prowler.

A male suspect was seen walking through the area, tugging on the door handles of multiple vehicles. When a Kennewick Officer arrived, he found 18-year-old Israel Aguirre inside a car that was not his.

Aguirre refused to follow commands, and tried to walk away from the Officer. When a second Policeman arrived, he still refused, and wouldn't take his hands out of his pockets. He tried to toss an object under a nearby vehicle, and finally, he was subdued and taken into custody.

Under the nearby car, Police found an unloaded gun without a serial number. The suspect scuffled with Police, and had to be placed in safety restraints, he was not injured, on Officer suffered minor cuts to his hands.

Aguirre is now in the Benton County jail on multiple car prowling charges, and the firearm is also being investigated.